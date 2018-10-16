Rent Calculator
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
5627 Kelly Dr N
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5627 Kelly Dr N
5627 Kelly Drive North
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
5627 Kelly Drive North, St. Petersburg, FL 33703
Edgemoor
Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
*READY NOW* Updated 3/2 in North St Petersburg!!!
Fenced in back yard
Updated Kitchen
Central heat & air
Washer & dryer hook up
Laminate/tile flooring in common areas
Plush carpet in the bedrooms
call today for more details or if you would like to see inside. (727) 532-3020
NO APPLICATION FEES! Bad credit? No problem!
Our property management company is family owned and operated. We have been in business for almost 30 years and belong to the bbb and largo chamber of commerce
(RLNE4592192)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5627 Kelly Dr N have any available units?
5627 Kelly Dr N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
St. Petersburg, FL
.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
St. Petersburg Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5627 Kelly Dr N have?
Some of 5627 Kelly Dr N's amenities include w/d hookup, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5627 Kelly Dr N currently offering any rent specials?
5627 Kelly Dr N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5627 Kelly Dr N pet-friendly?
No, 5627 Kelly Dr N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg
.
Does 5627 Kelly Dr N offer parking?
No, 5627 Kelly Dr N does not offer parking.
Does 5627 Kelly Dr N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5627 Kelly Dr N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5627 Kelly Dr N have a pool?
No, 5627 Kelly Dr N does not have a pool.
Does 5627 Kelly Dr N have accessible units?
No, 5627 Kelly Dr N does not have accessible units.
Does 5627 Kelly Dr N have units with dishwashers?
No, 5627 Kelly Dr N does not have units with dishwashers.
