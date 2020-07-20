Rent Calculator
5601 WILLOW STREET N
Last updated October 24 2019 at 11:26 AM
5601 Willow Street North
No Longer Available
Location
5601 Willow Street North, St. Petersburg, FL 33703
Edgemoor
Amenities
on-site laundry
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
This place has it all. Fenced back yard with shed and fruit trees. Great piazza out front. Lot of room on the inside. Nice laundry room.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5601 WILLOW STREET N have any available units?
5601 WILLOW STREET N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
St. Petersburg, FL
.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
St. Petersburg Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5601 WILLOW STREET N have?
Some of 5601 WILLOW STREET N's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5601 WILLOW STREET N currently offering any rent specials?
5601 WILLOW STREET N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5601 WILLOW STREET N pet-friendly?
No, 5601 WILLOW STREET N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg
.
Does 5601 WILLOW STREET N offer parking?
No, 5601 WILLOW STREET N does not offer parking.
Does 5601 WILLOW STREET N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5601 WILLOW STREET N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5601 WILLOW STREET N have a pool?
No, 5601 WILLOW STREET N does not have a pool.
Does 5601 WILLOW STREET N have accessible units?
No, 5601 WILLOW STREET N does not have accessible units.
Does 5601 WILLOW STREET N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5601 WILLOW STREET N has units with dishwashers.
