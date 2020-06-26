All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 5590 15TH AVENUE N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
5590 15TH AVENUE N
Last updated June 17 2019 at 2:15 PM

5590 15TH AVENUE N

5590 15th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

5590 15th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33710
Disston Heights

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lots of room inside and out. 4 bedrooms OR 3 bedrooms and a massive family room. Inside laundry. New appliances. Fenced yard. OVER-SIZED 2 card garage with new garage doors. Corner lot. This place is perfect for a big family.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5590 15TH AVENUE N have any available units?
5590 15TH AVENUE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 5590 15TH AVENUE N have?
Some of 5590 15TH AVENUE N's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5590 15TH AVENUE N currently offering any rent specials?
5590 15TH AVENUE N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5590 15TH AVENUE N pet-friendly?
No, 5590 15TH AVENUE N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 5590 15TH AVENUE N offer parking?
Yes, 5590 15TH AVENUE N offers parking.
Does 5590 15TH AVENUE N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5590 15TH AVENUE N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5590 15TH AVENUE N have a pool?
No, 5590 15TH AVENUE N does not have a pool.
Does 5590 15TH AVENUE N have accessible units?
No, 5590 15TH AVENUE N does not have accessible units.
Does 5590 15TH AVENUE N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5590 15TH AVENUE N has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Reserve at Lake Pointe
5800 Lynn Lake Dr S
St. Petersburg, FL 33712
930 Central Flats
930 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Fusion 1560
1560 Central Ave
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
TGM Ibis Walk
871 Ibis Walk Pl N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Crescent Lane Apartments
2000 Gandy Blvd N
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
West Port Colony
190 112th Ave N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Artistry St. Pete
1016 Central Ave
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Trellis at the Lakes
11401 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus