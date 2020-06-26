5590 15TH AVENUE N

Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated microwave range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Lots of room inside and out. 4 bedrooms OR 3 bedrooms and a massive family room. Inside laundry. New appliances. Fenced yard. OVER-SIZED 2 card garage with new garage doors. Corner lot. This place is perfect for a big family.