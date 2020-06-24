All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated August 27 2019 at 11:29 PM

555 71ST AVENUE N

555 71st Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

555 71st Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33702
Fossil Park

Amenities

refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Please Call property Manager for information and showings.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 555 71ST AVENUE N have any available units?
555 71ST AVENUE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
Is 555 71ST AVENUE N currently offering any rent specials?
555 71ST AVENUE N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 555 71ST AVENUE N pet-friendly?
No, 555 71ST AVENUE N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 555 71ST AVENUE N offer parking?
No, 555 71ST AVENUE N does not offer parking.
Does 555 71ST AVENUE N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 555 71ST AVENUE N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 555 71ST AVENUE N have a pool?
No, 555 71ST AVENUE N does not have a pool.
Does 555 71ST AVENUE N have accessible units?
No, 555 71ST AVENUE N does not have accessible units.
Does 555 71ST AVENUE N have units with dishwashers?
No, 555 71ST AVENUE N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 555 71ST AVENUE N have units with air conditioning?
No, 555 71ST AVENUE N does not have units with air conditioning.
