Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
555 71 AVENUE N
Last updated April 16 2019 at 6:05 AM
1 of 7
555 71 AVENUE N
555 71st Ave N
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
555 71st Ave N, St. Petersburg, FL 33702
Fossil Park
Amenities
carport
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
located close to Dr. Martin Luther King street, easy access to downtown, alley access in the back. 1 car carport.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 555 71 AVENUE N have any available units?
555 71 AVENUE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
St. Petersburg, FL
.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
St. Petersburg Rent Report
.
Is 555 71 AVENUE N currently offering any rent specials?
555 71 AVENUE N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 555 71 AVENUE N pet-friendly?
No, 555 71 AVENUE N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg
.
Does 555 71 AVENUE N offer parking?
Yes, 555 71 AVENUE N offers parking.
Does 555 71 AVENUE N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 555 71 AVENUE N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 555 71 AVENUE N have a pool?
No, 555 71 AVENUE N does not have a pool.
Does 555 71 AVENUE N have accessible units?
No, 555 71 AVENUE N does not have accessible units.
Does 555 71 AVENUE N have units with dishwashers?
No, 555 71 AVENUE N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 555 71 AVENUE N have units with air conditioning?
No, 555 71 AVENUE N does not have units with air conditioning.
