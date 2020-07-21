All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 5526 WILLOW STREET N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
5526 WILLOW STREET N
Last updated November 13 2019 at 5:56 AM

5526 WILLOW STREET N

5526 Willow Street North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

5526 Willow Street North, St. Petersburg, FL 33703
Edgemoor

Amenities

recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
3 bedroom single family home with updated Kitchen Large fenced back yard with alley access. Inside utility.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5526 WILLOW STREET N have any available units?
5526 WILLOW STREET N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
Is 5526 WILLOW STREET N currently offering any rent specials?
5526 WILLOW STREET N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5526 WILLOW STREET N pet-friendly?
No, 5526 WILLOW STREET N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 5526 WILLOW STREET N offer parking?
No, 5526 WILLOW STREET N does not offer parking.
Does 5526 WILLOW STREET N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5526 WILLOW STREET N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5526 WILLOW STREET N have a pool?
No, 5526 WILLOW STREET N does not have a pool.
Does 5526 WILLOW STREET N have accessible units?
No, 5526 WILLOW STREET N does not have accessible units.
Does 5526 WILLOW STREET N have units with dishwashers?
No, 5526 WILLOW STREET N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5526 WILLOW STREET N have units with air conditioning?
No, 5526 WILLOW STREET N does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bridgewater Luxury Rentals
115 112th Ave NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Mandalay on 4th
11901 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
1701 Central
1701 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33713
The Coves of Brighton Bay
10901 Brighton Bay Blvd NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
The Wayland
300 10th St S
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Artistry St. Pete
1016 Central Ave
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Madison Gateway
500 Trinity Ln N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Tamarind Bay
11400 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 Bedroom ApartmentsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedroom Apartments
St. Petersburg Apartments with ParkingSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Apartments
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Town 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus