5526 WILLOW STREET N
Last updated November 13 2019 at 5:56 AM
1 of 8
5526 WILLOW STREET N
5526 Willow Street North
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
5526 Willow Street North, St. Petersburg, FL 33703
Edgemoor
Amenities
3 bedroom single family home with updated Kitchen Large fenced back yard with alley access. Inside utility.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5526 WILLOW STREET N have any available units?
5526 WILLOW STREET N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
St. Petersburg, FL
.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
St. Petersburg Rent Report
.
Is 5526 WILLOW STREET N currently offering any rent specials?
5526 WILLOW STREET N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5526 WILLOW STREET N pet-friendly?
No, 5526 WILLOW STREET N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg
.
Does 5526 WILLOW STREET N offer parking?
No, 5526 WILLOW STREET N does not offer parking.
Does 5526 WILLOW STREET N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5526 WILLOW STREET N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5526 WILLOW STREET N have a pool?
No, 5526 WILLOW STREET N does not have a pool.
Does 5526 WILLOW STREET N have accessible units?
No, 5526 WILLOW STREET N does not have accessible units.
Does 5526 WILLOW STREET N have units with dishwashers?
No, 5526 WILLOW STREET N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5526 WILLOW STREET N have units with air conditioning?
No, 5526 WILLOW STREET N does not have units with air conditioning.
