All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 550 34TH AVENUE N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
St. Petersburg, FL
550 34TH AVENUE N
Last updated January 1 2020 at 2:13 PM
1 of 13
550 34TH AVENUE N
550 34th Avenue North
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
550 34th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33704
Allendale Park - Five Points
Amenities
Unit Amenities
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Quaint bungalow for rent. 2bd/1ba with updated Kitchen. Large screen enclosed front patio. Utility room in back of house has a day bed. Alley access. Room measurements are approximate
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 550 34TH AVENUE N have any available units?
550 34TH AVENUE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
St. Petersburg, FL
.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
St. Petersburg Rent Report
.
What amenities does 550 34TH AVENUE N have?
Some of 550 34TH AVENUE N's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 550 34TH AVENUE N currently offering any rent specials?
550 34TH AVENUE N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 550 34TH AVENUE N pet-friendly?
No, 550 34TH AVENUE N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg
.
Does 550 34TH AVENUE N offer parking?
No, 550 34TH AVENUE N does not offer parking.
Does 550 34TH AVENUE N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 550 34TH AVENUE N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 550 34TH AVENUE N have a pool?
No, 550 34TH AVENUE N does not have a pool.
Does 550 34TH AVENUE N have accessible units?
No, 550 34TH AVENUE N does not have accessible units.
Does 550 34TH AVENUE N have units with dishwashers?
No, 550 34TH AVENUE N does not have units with dishwashers.
