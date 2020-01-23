All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 550 34TH AVENUE N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
550 34TH AVENUE N
Last updated January 1 2020 at 2:13 PM

550 34TH AVENUE N

550 34th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

550 34th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33704
Allendale Park - Five Points

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Quaint bungalow for rent. 2bd/1ba with updated Kitchen. Large screen enclosed front patio. Utility room in back of house has a day bed. Alley access. Room measurements are approximate

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 550 34TH AVENUE N have any available units?
550 34TH AVENUE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 550 34TH AVENUE N have?
Some of 550 34TH AVENUE N's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 550 34TH AVENUE N currently offering any rent specials?
550 34TH AVENUE N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 550 34TH AVENUE N pet-friendly?
No, 550 34TH AVENUE N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 550 34TH AVENUE N offer parking?
No, 550 34TH AVENUE N does not offer parking.
Does 550 34TH AVENUE N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 550 34TH AVENUE N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 550 34TH AVENUE N have a pool?
No, 550 34TH AVENUE N does not have a pool.
Does 550 34TH AVENUE N have accessible units?
No, 550 34TH AVENUE N does not have accessible units.
Does 550 34TH AVENUE N have units with dishwashers?
No, 550 34TH AVENUE N does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Marisol Vista Apartments
1200 102nd Ave N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
TGM Ibis Walk
871 Ibis Walk Pl N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
1701 Central
1701 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33713
The Coves of Brighton Bay
10901 Brighton Bay Blvd NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Verandahs of Brighton Bay
10800 Brighton Bay Blvd NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
Flagler Pointe Apartments
2540 Roy Hanna Dr S
St. Petersburg, FL 33712
Madison Gateway
500 Trinity Ln N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Tamarind Bay
11400 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus