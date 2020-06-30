All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 549 2nd Street North - 4.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
549 2nd Street North - 4
Last updated February 11 2020 at 8:10 AM

549 2nd Street North - 4

549 2nd Street North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

549 2nd Street North, St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Historic Old Northeast

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Beautiful upstairs 1 bedroom with fantastic location right on the border of Downtown/Old Northeast. Just a short walk to all the nightlife on Beach Rd. or on Central Ave. Very close to new St. Pete Pier! Best location in St. Pete!!!!
Gorgeous new faux wood floors.
Nice open floorplan.
Gorgeous kitchen with brand new cabinets. New blinds throughout.
Outdoor deck looking right out on 2nd St.
Fully renovated bathroom with tub/shower.
This unit is GORGEOUS!!!!!!
Newer window AC units.
Water, trash and sewer included. Tenant pays for electric.
Very large extra closet/storage room in unit.

Coin laundry onsite.
Street parking only.

To apply visit www.downtownstpeteapartments.managebuilding.com

Small dog allowed with additional $200 non-refundable pet deposit. No cats allowed. Applicants with dogs are required to provide a photo.
$45 non-refundable application fee for each adult covers credit and background check. Security deposit due upon approval.
Basic approval requirements include a gross monthly income of 3 times the rent, a clean background, and fair to good credit.

To apply please visit www.downtownstpeteapartments.managebuilding.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 549 2nd Street North - 4 have any available units?
549 2nd Street North - 4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 549 2nd Street North - 4 have?
Some of 549 2nd Street North - 4's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 549 2nd Street North - 4 currently offering any rent specials?
549 2nd Street North - 4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 549 2nd Street North - 4 pet-friendly?
Yes, 549 2nd Street North - 4 is pet friendly.
Does 549 2nd Street North - 4 offer parking?
No, 549 2nd Street North - 4 does not offer parking.
Does 549 2nd Street North - 4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 549 2nd Street North - 4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 549 2nd Street North - 4 have a pool?
No, 549 2nd Street North - 4 does not have a pool.
Does 549 2nd Street North - 4 have accessible units?
No, 549 2nd Street North - 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 549 2nd Street North - 4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 549 2nd Street North - 4 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mandalay on 4th
11901 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Marisol Vista Apartments
1200 102nd Ave N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
930 Central Flats
930 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
TGM Ibis Walk
871 Ibis Walk Pl N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
1701 Central
1701 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Harlow at Gateway
509 77th Avenue North
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
Snell Isle Luxury Waterfront
1515 Eden Isle Blvd NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33704
Madison Gateway
500 Trinity Ln N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus