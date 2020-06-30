549 2nd Street North - 4

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Beautiful upstairs 1 bedroom with fantastic location right on the border of Downtown/Old Northeast. Just a short walk to all the nightlife on Beach Rd. or on Central Ave. Very close to new St. Pete Pier! Best location in St. Pete!!!!

Gorgeous new faux wood floors.

Nice open floorplan.

Gorgeous kitchen with brand new cabinets. New blinds throughout.

Outdoor deck looking right out on 2nd St.

Fully renovated bathroom with tub/shower.

This unit is GORGEOUS!!!!!!

Newer window AC units.

Water, trash and sewer included. Tenant pays for electric.

Very large extra closet/storage room in unit.



Coin laundry onsite.

Street parking only.



To apply visit www.downtownstpeteapartments.managebuilding.com



Small dog allowed with additional $200 non-refundable pet deposit. No cats allowed. Applicants with dogs are required to provide a photo.

$45 non-refundable application fee for each adult covers credit and background check. Security deposit due upon approval.

Basic approval requirements include a gross monthly income of 3 times the rent, a clean background, and fair to good credit.



To apply please visit www.downtownstpeteapartments.managebuilding.com