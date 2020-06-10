544 46TH AVENUE N

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Minutes away from downtown, Trader Joe's, popular restaurants, and nearby shopping and interstate. 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with tons of room for the entire family. It has a split bedroom plan with a master suite in the rear of home. Master has engineered wood flooring and vaulted ceilings and leads to the enclosed porch. Master bath features dual sink vanities and shower with dual spray heads. The great room plan contains living room, kitchen with bar counter, and dining room. Kitchen counters are Corian. There is also a built-in desk area and a large wrap-around tiled 388 sq ft covered screened porch that can be accessed from the master suite or inside utility( Stackable washer and dryer). French doors lead from dining room to a family room that could be used as a 4th bedroom. The private back yard is the perfect place for entertaining with fence. Tile floors throughout except for master BR. Circular driveway & parking pad affords plenty of room for a number of cars. Large utility shed in back yard with alley access.