All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 544 46TH AVENUE N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
544 46TH AVENUE N
Last updated June 8 2020 at 11:49 PM

544 46TH AVENUE N

544 46th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

544 46th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33703

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Minutes away from downtown, Trader Joe's, popular restaurants, and nearby shopping and interstate. 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with tons of room for the entire family. It has a split bedroom plan with a master suite in the rear of home. Master has engineered wood flooring and vaulted ceilings and leads to the enclosed porch. Master bath features dual sink vanities and shower with dual spray heads. The great room plan contains living room, kitchen with bar counter, and dining room. Kitchen counters are Corian. There is also a built-in desk area and a large wrap-around tiled 388 sq ft covered screened porch that can be accessed from the master suite or inside utility( Stackable washer and dryer). French doors lead from dining room to a family room that could be used as a 4th bedroom. The private back yard is the perfect place for entertaining with fence. Tile floors throughout except for master BR. Circular driveway & parking pad affords plenty of room for a number of cars. Large utility shed in back yard with alley access.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 544 46TH AVENUE N have any available units?
544 46TH AVENUE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 544 46TH AVENUE N have?
Some of 544 46TH AVENUE N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 544 46TH AVENUE N currently offering any rent specials?
544 46TH AVENUE N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 544 46TH AVENUE N pet-friendly?
No, 544 46TH AVENUE N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 544 46TH AVENUE N offer parking?
Yes, 544 46TH AVENUE N offers parking.
Does 544 46TH AVENUE N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 544 46TH AVENUE N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 544 46TH AVENUE N have a pool?
No, 544 46TH AVENUE N does not have a pool.
Does 544 46TH AVENUE N have accessible units?
No, 544 46TH AVENUE N does not have accessible units.
Does 544 46TH AVENUE N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 544 46TH AVENUE N has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Move Cross Country
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

TGM Bay Isle
11850 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
The Rialto Apartments St. Pete
550 50th Avenue North
St. Petersburg, FL 33703
Bridgewater Luxury Rentals
115 112th Ave NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
1701 Central
1701 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Verandahs of Brighton Bay
10800 Brighton Bay Blvd NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
Crescent Lane Apartments
2000 Gandy Blvd N
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
Peridot Palms
10601 Gandy Blvd N
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
Tortuga Pointe
10475 Gandy Blvd N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus