537 2nd Street North - E.

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors pet friendly air conditioning some paid utils internet access

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry internet access

Fully furnished. Short term available. 3 months minimum.



Lovely studio apartment with fantastic location right on the border of Downtown and Old Northeast. Absolutely the best location in all of St. Pete. Just a short stroll to all the nightlife on Beach Rd. or on Central Ave and the soon to be new St. Pete Pier.



Lovely wood floors.

Water, trash and internet included. Tenant pays for electric.

Window AC.

Coin laundry onsite.

Street parking only.

Great neighbors.



To apply visit https://downtownstpeteapartments.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/home



Small dog allowed with additional $200 non refundable fee upfront. Applicants with dogs are required to provide a photo. No cats.

$45 non-refundable application fee for each adult covers credit and background check. Security deposit due upon approval.

Basic approval requirements include a gross monthly income of 3 times the rent, a clean background, and fair to good credit.