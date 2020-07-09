All apartments in St. Petersburg
Location

537 2nd Street North, St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Historic Old Northeast

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
some paid utils
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
internet access
Fully furnished. Short term available. 3 months minimum.

Lovely studio apartment with fantastic location right on the border of Downtown and Old Northeast. Absolutely the best location in all of St. Pete. Just a short stroll to all the nightlife on Beach Rd. or on Central Ave and the soon to be new St. Pete Pier.

Lovely wood floors.
Water, trash and internet included. Tenant pays for electric.
Window AC.
Coin laundry onsite.
Street parking only.
Great neighbors.

To apply visit https://downtownstpeteapartments.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/home

Small dog allowed with additional $200 non refundable fee upfront. Applicants with dogs are required to provide a photo. No cats.
$45 non-refundable application fee for each adult covers credit and background check. Security deposit due upon approval.
Basic approval requirements include a gross monthly income of 3 times the rent, a clean background, and fair to good credit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 537 2nd Street North - E have any available units?
537 2nd Street North - E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 537 2nd Street North - E have?
Some of 537 2nd Street North - E's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 537 2nd Street North - E currently offering any rent specials?
537 2nd Street North - E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 537 2nd Street North - E pet-friendly?
Yes, 537 2nd Street North - E is pet friendly.
Does 537 2nd Street North - E offer parking?
No, 537 2nd Street North - E does not offer parking.
Does 537 2nd Street North - E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 537 2nd Street North - E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 537 2nd Street North - E have a pool?
No, 537 2nd Street North - E does not have a pool.
Does 537 2nd Street North - E have accessible units?
No, 537 2nd Street North - E does not have accessible units.
Does 537 2nd Street North - E have units with dishwashers?
No, 537 2nd Street North - E does not have units with dishwashers.

