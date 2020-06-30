535 2nd St. N

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated

Quite simply- this is the nicest 1 bedroom in the best location that you will possibly find!!

Absolutely gorgeous downstairs 1 bedroom with fantastic location right on the border of Downtown/Old Northeast. Just a short walk to all the nightlife on Beach Rd., Central Ave. Sundial and the new St. Pete Pier. Best location in St. Pete!!!!

Beautiful faux wood floors.

Nicely updated open floor plan.

Beautiful updated kitchen with new cabinets and granite counters.

Upscale mini-split AC system saves on electric cost.

Outdoor deck on side of unit.

Fully renovated bathroom with tub/shower.

Brand new high end blinds on all windows.

Coin laundry onsite.

Tenant pays for electric. $45 monthly fee pays for water, sewer and trash.

Street parking only.



To apply visit www.downtownstpeteapartments.managebuilding.com



Small dog allowed with additional non refundable $200 pet deposit. Applicants with dogs are required to provide a photo. No cats allowed.

$45 non-refundable application fee for each adult covers credit and background check. Security deposit due upon approval.

Basic approval requirements include a gross monthly income of 2 1/2 times the rent, a clean background, and fair to good credit.



