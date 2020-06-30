All apartments in St. Petersburg
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
535 2nd St. N
Last updated March 10 2020 at 1:10 AM

535 2nd St. N

535 2nd Street North · No Longer Available
Location

535 2nd Street North, St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Historic Old Northeast

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Quite simply- this is the nicest 1 bedroom in the best location that you will possibly find!!
Absolutely gorgeous downstairs 1 bedroom with fantastic location right on the border of Downtown/Old Northeast. Just a short walk to all the nightlife on Beach Rd., Central Ave. Sundial and the new St. Pete Pier. Best location in St. Pete!!!!
Beautiful faux wood floors.
Nicely updated open floor plan.
Beautiful updated kitchen with new cabinets and granite counters.
Upscale mini-split AC system saves on electric cost.
Outdoor deck on side of unit.
Fully renovated bathroom with tub/shower.
Brand new high end blinds on all windows.
Coin laundry onsite.
Tenant pays for electric. $45 monthly fee pays for water, sewer and trash.
Street parking only.

To apply visit www.downtownstpeteapartments.managebuilding.com

Small dog allowed with additional non refundable $200 pet deposit. Applicants with dogs are required to provide a photo. No cats allowed.
$45 non-refundable application fee for each adult covers credit and background check. Security deposit due upon approval.
Basic approval requirements include a gross monthly income of 2 1/2 times the rent, a clean background, and fair to good credit.

To apply please visit www.downtownstpeteapartments.managebuilding.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 535 2nd St. N have any available units?
535 2nd St. N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 535 2nd St. N have?
Some of 535 2nd St. N's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 535 2nd St. N currently offering any rent specials?
535 2nd St. N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 535 2nd St. N pet-friendly?
Yes, 535 2nd St. N is pet friendly.
Does 535 2nd St. N offer parking?
No, 535 2nd St. N does not offer parking.
Does 535 2nd St. N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 535 2nd St. N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 535 2nd St. N have a pool?
No, 535 2nd St. N does not have a pool.
Does 535 2nd St. N have accessible units?
No, 535 2nd St. N does not have accessible units.
Does 535 2nd St. N have units with dishwashers?
No, 535 2nd St. N does not have units with dishwashers.

