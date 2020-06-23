534 52ND TERRACE N

Amenities

This gorgeous and well-appointed townhouse can be yours to call home! Centrally located just one block from 4th St N & 54th Ave N, and only 3 miles to downtown St. Pete, in the popular new gated townhome community of Colonnade. Enjoy the contrast of a tranquil setting within close proximity to the pop & sizzle of St. Pete, and come home to a large and inviting community pool and relaxing covered cabana. This warm and spacious townhome includes tons of open space with the entire first floor covered in 18" ceramic tile and a kitchen island overlooking the family room, perfect for entertaining; a huge second floor master suite and separate secondary bedrooms, complete with a shared desk space and upstairs laundry room, located convenient to the 3 bedrooms. There is a guest bath located on the first floor, as well as sliding doors off the family room which lead to a screened patio in the back.

**This townhome is available as an unfurnished annual rental only.**

Welcome home to Colonnade St. Pete!