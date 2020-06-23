All apartments in St. Petersburg
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
534 52ND TERRACE N
Last updated August 24 2019 at 7:17 AM

534 52ND TERRACE N

534 52nd Terrace North · No Longer Available
Location

534 52nd Terrace North, St. Petersburg, FL 33703

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
This gorgeous and well-appointed townhouse can be yours to call home! Centrally located just one block from 4th St N & 54th Ave N, and only 3 miles to downtown St. Pete, in the popular new gated townhome community of Colonnade. Enjoy the contrast of a tranquil setting within close proximity to the pop & sizzle of St. Pete, and come home to a large and inviting community pool and relaxing covered cabana. This warm and spacious townhome includes tons of open space with the entire first floor covered in 18" ceramic tile and a kitchen island overlooking the family room, perfect for entertaining; a huge second floor master suite and separate secondary bedrooms, complete with a shared desk space and upstairs laundry room, located convenient to the 3 bedrooms. There is a guest bath located on the first floor, as well as sliding doors off the family room which lead to a screened patio in the back.
**This townhome is available as an unfurnished annual rental only.**
Welcome home to Colonnade St. Pete!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 534 52ND TERRACE N have any available units?
534 52ND TERRACE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 534 52ND TERRACE N have?
Some of 534 52ND TERRACE N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 534 52ND TERRACE N currently offering any rent specials?
534 52ND TERRACE N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 534 52ND TERRACE N pet-friendly?
No, 534 52ND TERRACE N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 534 52ND TERRACE N offer parking?
Yes, 534 52ND TERRACE N offers parking.
Does 534 52ND TERRACE N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 534 52ND TERRACE N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 534 52ND TERRACE N have a pool?
Yes, 534 52ND TERRACE N has a pool.
Does 534 52ND TERRACE N have accessible units?
No, 534 52ND TERRACE N does not have accessible units.
Does 534 52ND TERRACE N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 534 52ND TERRACE N has units with dishwashers.
