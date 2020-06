Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities 24hr gym pool hot tub tennis court volleyball court

Welcome to paradise. Come and enjoy your vacation at this nicely appointed 2 bedroom / 2 bath condo located on the second floor in the south village of Waterside overlooking the Bayou. Expansive views and dolphin sightings every day! Enjoy our multitude of amenities including sand volleyball, tennis, horseshoes, 2 pools and heated spa, private yacht club and 24 hour fitness center just to name a few. Call today before its gone!