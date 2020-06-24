All apartments in St. Petersburg
527 Lewis Blvd Se

527 Lewis Boulevard Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

527 Lewis Boulevard Southeast, St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Coquina Key

Amenities

patio / balcony
fireplace
bbq/grill
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
OVERVIEW

Located on a large lagoon just off Tampa Bay - quiet street yet near downtown.

The kitchen is gourmet, huge and ready for fun dinners with seating at the counter and the high-top table.

This home has a water view from almost every room. You can cook as you look out at the ocean and beautiful palm trees.

The bedrooms are on opposite ends of the house for better privacy.
There are 4 different sitting areas.

Screened in porch, patio area outside, and 2 living rooms inside.

The house is in a quiet neighbor...sits on a long culdesac, a finger into the water actually. So hardly any traffic. Great for walks.

MORE DETAIL
The house is very open From the kitchen to the patio are french swing doors. From the living room to the patio are also french swing doors. And from the living room to the screened patio is a multislide, 3 panel door. So when you open things up...it is really open. The office also has lots of glass with the best office view of the ocean.

So while in the living room, you can enjoy the big screen TV but still allow the outside in if you choose, with the french doors and multislide open.

The two bedrooms are on opposite sides of the house which is nice for privacy.

The kitchen is fantastic. Chef-grade gas stove. SS appliances. Island with seating. A gathering place for sure that also opens to the beautiful patio.

The patio has a built-in Weber gas grill and there is also a gas powered fireplace.

I cant say enough about St. Pete and you are only 3 miles away from downtown, but in a quiet waterfront community with a house on the water.

Btw, I am a Superhost with sublet, so I know how to make sure guests have a great experience and you can count on what is advertised is what you can expect.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 527 Lewis Blvd Se have any available units?
527 Lewis Blvd Se doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 527 Lewis Blvd Se have?
Some of 527 Lewis Blvd Se's amenities include patio / balcony, fireplace, and bbq/grill. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 527 Lewis Blvd Se currently offering any rent specials?
527 Lewis Blvd Se is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 527 Lewis Blvd Se pet-friendly?
No, 527 Lewis Blvd Se is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 527 Lewis Blvd Se offer parking?
No, 527 Lewis Blvd Se does not offer parking.
Does 527 Lewis Blvd Se have units with washers and dryers?
No, 527 Lewis Blvd Se does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 527 Lewis Blvd Se have a pool?
No, 527 Lewis Blvd Se does not have a pool.
Does 527 Lewis Blvd Se have accessible units?
No, 527 Lewis Blvd Se does not have accessible units.
Does 527 Lewis Blvd Se have units with dishwashers?
No, 527 Lewis Blvd Se does not have units with dishwashers.
