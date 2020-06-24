527 Lewis Blvd Se

Amenities

patio / balcony fireplace bbq/grill range

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony range Property Amenities bbq/grill

OVERVIEW



Located on a large lagoon just off Tampa Bay - quiet street yet near downtown.



The kitchen is gourmet, huge and ready for fun dinners with seating at the counter and the high-top table.



This home has a water view from almost every room. You can cook as you look out at the ocean and beautiful palm trees.



The bedrooms are on opposite ends of the house for better privacy.

There are 4 different sitting areas.



Screened in porch, patio area outside, and 2 living rooms inside.



The house is in a quiet neighbor...sits on a long culdesac, a finger into the water actually. So hardly any traffic. Great for walks.



MORE DETAIL

The house is very open From the kitchen to the patio are french swing doors. From the living room to the patio are also french swing doors. And from the living room to the screened patio is a multislide, 3 panel door. So when you open things up...it is really open. The office also has lots of glass with the best office view of the ocean.



So while in the living room, you can enjoy the big screen TV but still allow the outside in if you choose, with the french doors and multislide open.



The two bedrooms are on opposite sides of the house which is nice for privacy.



The kitchen is fantastic. Chef-grade gas stove. SS appliances. Island with seating. A gathering place for sure that also opens to the beautiful patio.



The patio has a built-in Weber gas grill and there is also a gas powered fireplace.



I cant say enough about St. Pete and you are only 3 miles away from downtown, but in a quiet waterfront community with a house on the water.



Btw, I am a Superhost with sublet, so I know how to make sure guests have a great experience and you can count on what is advertised is what you can expect.