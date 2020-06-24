Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

5266 26th Avenue No Available 04/01/19 Gorgeous updated 2 BR 2 BA home in desirable neighborhood - Pride of ownership fully describes this 2/2/1 fenced home. Granite counter tops in the updated, fully equipped Kitchen. Separate dining area. Gas stove and dryer. Large enclosed sitting room leads out to the patio with pavers overlooking the manicured back yard. Located close to beaches, major hwys and shopping. Minutes from the emerging Downtown St. Petersburg with all the amenities. Baseball, Eateries, museums, parks, boating. Malls. Showing now, available 04/01/2019



