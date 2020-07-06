525 39th Avenue Northeast

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities playground cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

AVAILABLE 11/1/19!!! Here is your chance to rent in the best kept secret in St. Petersburg! This property is just a few blocks away from Crisp Park, Smack’s Bayou, and Vinoy Golf Course. The home boasts a brand new roof plus a newly built master suite that includes a bath with closet laundry area. Open kitchen offers new stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Huge private back yard with deck, and new landscaping is planned by owners. Newer A/C unit and hot water heater, and 4-point inspection has just been successfully completed. Crisp Park is a sprawling waterfront public park that provides access to Tampa Bay and includes picnic area with restrooms, a new playground, and two boat ramps. Minutes from schools, interstate and shopping, plus downtown and Coffee Pot Park. Pets welcome upon owner approval.



Contact Beth at 727-888-5255 for showings. Don’t miss this perfect rental!



LR 17x12



Bed 10x10



Bed 2 10x11



Dining 9.5x8.5



Bed 3 11x12.5



Kitchen 12x9.5



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,925, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $1,925



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.