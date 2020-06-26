5236 3RD AVENUE N

Amenities
Minutes to Beaches and Shopping and Minutes to Downtown and Tyrone Area. You can be in Tampa in a few Minutes. Close to Hospitals, and Schools. NEW PAINT INSIDE AND OUT. Updated Windows, Well Maintained Home with Open Interior and Nice Appliances. Built in 1952 with Upgrades, including Ceiling Fans and it comes with a WASHER & DRYER. Tile and Wood Flooring. NICE OPEN KITCHEN. Split Bedrooms, Large Master Bedroom with Bath. Large Storage Shed. Privacy Fenced Yard that you can park your Boat, RV and Car. The Owner will consider a Small Pet with a Non-Refundable Pet Fee of $350 and a Pet Profile. NO SECTION 8 PLEASE.