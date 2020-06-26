All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 5236 3RD AVENUE N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
5236 3RD AVENUE N
Last updated July 2 2019 at 1:51 AM

5236 3RD AVENUE N

5236 3rd Avenue North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

5236 3rd Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33710

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Minutes to Beaches and Shopping and Minutes to Downtown and Tyrone Area. You can be in Tampa in a few Minutes. Close to Hospitals, and Schools. NEW PAINT INSIDE AND OUT. Updated Windows, Well Maintained Home with Open Interior and Nice Appliances. Built in 1952 with Upgrades, including Ceiling Fans and it comes with a WASHER & DRYER. Tile and Wood Flooring. NICE OPEN KITCHEN. Split Bedrooms, Large Master Bedroom with Bath. Large Storage Shed. Privacy Fenced Yard that you can park your Boat, RV and Car. The Owner will consider a Small Pet with a Non-Refundable Pet Fee of $350 and a Pet Profile. NO SECTION 8 PLEASE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 350
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5236 3RD AVENUE N have any available units?
5236 3RD AVENUE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 5236 3RD AVENUE N have?
Some of 5236 3RD AVENUE N's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5236 3RD AVENUE N currently offering any rent specials?
5236 3RD AVENUE N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5236 3RD AVENUE N pet-friendly?
Yes, 5236 3RD AVENUE N is pet friendly.
Does 5236 3RD AVENUE N offer parking?
No, 5236 3RD AVENUE N does not offer parking.
Does 5236 3RD AVENUE N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5236 3RD AVENUE N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5236 3RD AVENUE N have a pool?
No, 5236 3RD AVENUE N does not have a pool.
Does 5236 3RD AVENUE N have accessible units?
No, 5236 3RD AVENUE N does not have accessible units.
Does 5236 3RD AVENUE N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5236 3RD AVENUE N has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

TGM Bay Isle
11850 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Mandalay on 4th
11901 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Marisol Vista Apartments
1200 102nd Ave N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
TGM Ibis Walk
871 Ibis Walk Pl N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Verandahs of Brighton Bay
10800 Brighton Bay Blvd NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
Provenza at St. Pete
540 Trinity Ln
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Trellis at the Lakes
11401 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Madison Gateway
500 Trinity Ln N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus