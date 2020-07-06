Rent Calculator
523 28th Avenue South - 1
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
523 28th Avenue South - 1
523 28th Ave S
·
No Longer Available
Location
523 28th Ave S, St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Harbordale
Amenities
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Pre-leasing
Water included
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 523 28th Avenue South - 1 have any available units?
523 28th Avenue South - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
St. Petersburg, FL
.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
St. Petersburg Rent Report
.
Is 523 28th Avenue South - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
523 28th Avenue South - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 523 28th Avenue South - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 523 28th Avenue South - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg
.
Does 523 28th Avenue South - 1 offer parking?
No, 523 28th Avenue South - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 523 28th Avenue South - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 523 28th Avenue South - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 523 28th Avenue South - 1 have a pool?
No, 523 28th Avenue South - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 523 28th Avenue South - 1 have accessible units?
No, 523 28th Avenue South - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 523 28th Avenue South - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 523 28th Avenue South - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 523 28th Avenue South - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 523 28th Avenue South - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
