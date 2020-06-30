All apartments in St. Petersburg
5225 4TH S
Last updated April 14 2020 at 12:45 AM

5225 4TH S

5225 4th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

5225 4th Avenue South, St. Petersburg, FL 33707

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Charming home located right across the street from a public park. The house has beautiful hardwood floors and extra bonus room. The backyard is huge with two porches for entertainment purposes. Washer and Dryer hookups.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5225 4TH S have any available units?
5225 4TH S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 5225 4TH S have?
Some of 5225 4TH S's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5225 4TH S currently offering any rent specials?
5225 4TH S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5225 4TH S pet-friendly?
No, 5225 4TH S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 5225 4TH S offer parking?
No, 5225 4TH S does not offer parking.
Does 5225 4TH S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5225 4TH S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5225 4TH S have a pool?
No, 5225 4TH S does not have a pool.
Does 5225 4TH S have accessible units?
No, 5225 4TH S does not have accessible units.
Does 5225 4TH S have units with dishwashers?
No, 5225 4TH S does not have units with dishwashers.

