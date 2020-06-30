Charming home located right across the street from a public park. The house has beautiful hardwood floors and extra bonus room. The backyard is huge with two porches for entertainment purposes. Washer and Dryer hookups.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5225 4TH S have any available units?
5225 4TH S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.