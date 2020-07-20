All apartments in St. Petersburg
5135 5th Way N

5135 5th Street North · No Longer Available
Location

5135 5th Street North, St. Petersburg, FL 33703

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Bay Breeze Cove Community Offers 2/2 in St. Petersburg. Small community of townhomes offering lush and mature landscaping throughout. Spacious living/dining room combo offering carpet and tile with vaulted ceilings, with an abundance of natural lighting making this already beautiful home light and airy. Kitchen has light oak cabinetry and plenty of counter space to prepare your meals. Built in desk for the student in the family or can be used as a small office area when working remotely. Breakfast bar overlooks the living/dining room combo, so you donâ??t miss your favorite show!! Master bedroom is massive and can support a king-sized bedroom set. Enjoy the large walk in closet and master bathroom with dual vanities as well as an over-sized tub and shower combo. Remaining bedroom and bathroom are as spacious. Washer and dryer hook-ups are available in the laundry closet. Unpredictable weather is not a concern with this attached garage. The pool is 3 units away, laundry facility is onsite and all mailboxes are located across the street from your new home. Enjoy the community pool or lounge at pool side enjoying the serenity this community offers. Located in Northeast St. Petersburg, just a block from 4th St and very close proximity to many popular restaurants, shopping centers and some of the local attractions. Just minutes to downtown St. Pete, I-275 and Tampa International Airport. Pet friendly home with a 50 lb. maximum for 1 pet. Available Now!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5135 5th Way N have any available units?
5135 5th Way N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 5135 5th Way N have?
Some of 5135 5th Way N's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5135 5th Way N currently offering any rent specials?
5135 5th Way N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5135 5th Way N pet-friendly?
Yes, 5135 5th Way N is pet friendly.
Does 5135 5th Way N offer parking?
Yes, 5135 5th Way N offers parking.
Does 5135 5th Way N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5135 5th Way N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5135 5th Way N have a pool?
Yes, 5135 5th Way N has a pool.
Does 5135 5th Way N have accessible units?
No, 5135 5th Way N does not have accessible units.
Does 5135 5th Way N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5135 5th Way N has units with dishwashers.
