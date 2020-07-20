5135 5th Way N

Amenities

Bay Breeze Cove Community Offers 2/2 in St. Petersburg. Small community of townhomes offering lush and mature landscaping throughout. Spacious living/dining room combo offering carpet and tile with vaulted ceilings, with an abundance of natural lighting making this already beautiful home light and airy. Kitchen has light oak cabinetry and plenty of counter space to prepare your meals. Built in desk for the student in the family or can be used as a small office area when working remotely. Breakfast bar overlooks the living/dining room combo, so you donâ??t miss your favorite show!! Master bedroom is massive and can support a king-sized bedroom set. Enjoy the large walk in closet and master bathroom with dual vanities as well as an over-sized tub and shower combo. Remaining bedroom and bathroom are as spacious. Washer and dryer hook-ups are available in the laundry closet. Unpredictable weather is not a concern with this attached garage. The pool is 3 units away, laundry facility is onsite and all mailboxes are located across the street from your new home. Enjoy the community pool or lounge at pool side enjoying the serenity this community offers. Located in Northeast St. Petersburg, just a block from 4th St and very close proximity to many popular restaurants, shopping centers and some of the local attractions. Just minutes to downtown St. Pete, I-275 and Tampa International Airport. Pet friendly home with a 50 lb. maximum for 1 pet. Available Now!!