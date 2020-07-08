511 KIRKWOOD TERRACE N

511 Kirkwood Terrace North, St. Petersburg, FL 33701 Uptown
Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
BEAUTIFUL 2 BEDROOM 1 BATHROOM GROUND FLOOR UNIT, UPDATED NEW APPLIANCES, FRESH PAINT, UPDATED KITCHEN, GREAT LOCATION WALKING DISTANCE TO DOWNTOWN ST PETE, SUNDIAL, VINOY PARK AND MUCH MORE. A MUST SEE !!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
