All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 511 KIRKWOOD TERRACE N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
511 KIRKWOOD TERRACE N
Last updated June 5 2020 at 9:35 PM

511 KIRKWOOD TERRACE N

511 Kirkwood Terrace North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

511 Kirkwood Terrace North, St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Uptown

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
BEAUTIFUL 2 BEDROOM 1 BATHROOM GROUND FLOOR UNIT, UPDATED NEW APPLIANCES, FRESH PAINT, UPDATED KITCHEN, GREAT LOCATION WALKING DISTANCE TO DOWNTOWN ST PETE, SUNDIAL, VINOY PARK AND MUCH MORE. A MUST SEE !!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 511 KIRKWOOD TERRACE N have any available units?
511 KIRKWOOD TERRACE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 511 KIRKWOOD TERRACE N have?
Some of 511 KIRKWOOD TERRACE N's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 511 KIRKWOOD TERRACE N currently offering any rent specials?
511 KIRKWOOD TERRACE N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 511 KIRKWOOD TERRACE N pet-friendly?
No, 511 KIRKWOOD TERRACE N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 511 KIRKWOOD TERRACE N offer parking?
No, 511 KIRKWOOD TERRACE N does not offer parking.
Does 511 KIRKWOOD TERRACE N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 511 KIRKWOOD TERRACE N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 511 KIRKWOOD TERRACE N have a pool?
No, 511 KIRKWOOD TERRACE N does not have a pool.
Does 511 KIRKWOOD TERRACE N have accessible units?
No, 511 KIRKWOOD TERRACE N does not have accessible units.
Does 511 KIRKWOOD TERRACE N have units with dishwashers?
No, 511 KIRKWOOD TERRACE N does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bridgewater Luxury Rentals
115 112th Ave NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Crescent Lane Apartments
2000 Gandy Blvd N
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
The Wayland
300 10th St S
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Snell Isle Luxury Waterfront
1515 Eden Isle Blvd NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33704
Elements on Third
3201 3rd Ave N
St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Artistry St. Pete
1016 Central Ave
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Trellis at the Lakes
11401 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Madison Gateway
500 Trinity Ln N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus