All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 510 16TH AVENUE S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
St. Petersburg, FL
510 16TH AVENUE S
Last updated November 26 2019 at 6:27 AM
510 16TH AVENUE S
510 16th Avenue South
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
510 16th Avenue South, St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Bartlett Park
Amenities
internet access
furnished
range
Unit Amenities
furnished
range
Property Amenities
internet access
Private room in a shared house.
Furnished
Kitchen, Bathroom, Living
Cable, Internet, Laundry Included.
$550 monthly rent & $550 Security Deposit
6 month lease
Available now
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Furnished Details:
Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 510 16TH AVENUE S have any available units?
510 16TH AVENUE S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
St. Petersburg, FL
.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
St. Petersburg Rent Report
.
Is 510 16TH AVENUE S currently offering any rent specials?
510 16TH AVENUE S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 510 16TH AVENUE S pet-friendly?
No, 510 16TH AVENUE S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg
.
Does 510 16TH AVENUE S offer parking?
No, 510 16TH AVENUE S does not offer parking.
Does 510 16TH AVENUE S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 510 16TH AVENUE S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 510 16TH AVENUE S have a pool?
No, 510 16TH AVENUE S does not have a pool.
Does 510 16TH AVENUE S have accessible units?
No, 510 16TH AVENUE S does not have accessible units.
Does 510 16TH AVENUE S have units with dishwashers?
No, 510 16TH AVENUE S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 510 16TH AVENUE S have units with air conditioning?
No, 510 16TH AVENUE S does not have units with air conditioning.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
