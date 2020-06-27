5050 6th ave N st.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly air conditioning ceiling fan extra storage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities accessible on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Large Ranch Home on oversized lot off 5th Ave N. - Call Agent Mike Esslinger for Showings @ 813-407-8990



VIEW VIDEO TOUR @ https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1309286?accessKey=5cc7



This great sized single family ranch style home offers 4 bedrooms and 2 baths with lots of extra bonus space.

Situated on an over sized lot, the LARGE backyard is perfect for child's play and family entertainment. The split bedroom plan allows for privacy.

There is plenty of storage with a large laundry room and Washer/Dryer, storage shed, storage cabinets on back patio, Carpet throughout, and Central HVAC system. Front entrance is handicap equipped as well as the master bathroom. Close to shopping, the Tyrone shopping Mall, and just a short drive to the beaches.

Small pets ok with deposit and owner approval. 1 month Sec Deposit required with $60 background check on each tenant.



(RLNE5419213)