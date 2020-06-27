All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated January 5 2020 at 8:04 AM

5050 6th ave N st.

5050 6th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

5050 6th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33710
Disston Heights

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accessible
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Large Ranch Home on oversized lot off 5th Ave N. - Call Agent Mike Esslinger for Showings @ 813-407-8990

VIEW VIDEO TOUR @ https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1309286?accessKey=5cc7

This great sized single family ranch style home offers 4 bedrooms and 2 baths with lots of extra bonus space.
Situated on an over sized lot, the LARGE backyard is perfect for child's play and family entertainment. The split bedroom plan allows for privacy.
There is plenty of storage with a large laundry room and Washer/Dryer, storage shed, storage cabinets on back patio, Carpet throughout, and Central HVAC system. Front entrance is handicap equipped as well as the master bathroom. Close to shopping, the Tyrone shopping Mall, and just a short drive to the beaches.
Small pets ok with deposit and owner approval. 1 month Sec Deposit required with $60 background check on each tenant.

(RLNE5419213)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5050 6th ave N st. have any available units?
5050 6th ave N st. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 5050 6th ave N st. have?
Some of 5050 6th ave N st.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5050 6th ave N st. currently offering any rent specials?
5050 6th ave N st. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5050 6th ave N st. pet-friendly?
Yes, 5050 6th ave N st. is pet friendly.
Does 5050 6th ave N st. offer parking?
No, 5050 6th ave N st. does not offer parking.
Does 5050 6th ave N st. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5050 6th ave N st. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5050 6th ave N st. have a pool?
No, 5050 6th ave N st. does not have a pool.
Does 5050 6th ave N st. have accessible units?
Yes, 5050 6th ave N st. has accessible units.
Does 5050 6th ave N st. have units with dishwashers?
No, 5050 6th ave N st. does not have units with dishwashers.
