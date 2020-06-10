All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 5011 39th Ave N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
5011 39th Ave N
Last updated March 2 2020 at 8:37 AM

5011 39th Ave N

5011 39th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

5011 39th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33709
Disston Heights

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
CALL MIKHAYLA MURPHY 727-735-2977 or
EMAIL: mmurphy@bhhsflpg.com
Rent: $1,300.00 / Deposit: $1,325.00
Application Fee: $50.00 non-refundable per adult.
Beautifully redone 2 bedroom/1 bath home with indoor laundry, bonus room, and fully fenced backyard. This property features a fully updated kitchen with granite countertops, tile flooring in living areas, new carpets in bedrooms, and updated bathroom. Convenient location right off 38th Ave. Close to I-275. Tenant to pay $125 tenant processing fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5011 39th Ave N have any available units?
5011 39th Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 5011 39th Ave N have?
Some of 5011 39th Ave N's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5011 39th Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
5011 39th Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5011 39th Ave N pet-friendly?
No, 5011 39th Ave N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 5011 39th Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 5011 39th Ave N offers parking.
Does 5011 39th Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5011 39th Ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5011 39th Ave N have a pool?
No, 5011 39th Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 5011 39th Ave N have accessible units?
No, 5011 39th Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 5011 39th Ave N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5011 39th Ave N has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Isles of Gateway
10600 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Bridgewater Luxury Rentals
115 112th Ave NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Fusion 1560
1560 Central Ave
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Crescent Lane Apartments
2000 Gandy Blvd N
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
The Wayland
300 10th St S
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Provenza at St. Pete
540 Trinity Ln
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Camden Pier District
330 3rd St S
St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Artistry St. Pete
1016 Central Ave
St. Petersburg, FL 33705

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus