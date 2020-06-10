5011 39th Ave N

Amenities
CALL MIKHAYLA MURPHY 727-735-2977 or
EMAIL: mmurphy@bhhsflpg.com
Rent: $1,300.00 / Deposit: $1,325.00
Application Fee: $50.00 non-refundable per adult.
Beautifully redone 2 bedroom/1 bath home with indoor laundry, bonus room, and fully fenced backyard. This property features a fully updated kitchen with granite countertops, tile flooring in living areas, new carpets in bedrooms, and updated bathroom. Convenient location right off 38th Ave. Close to I-275. Tenant to pay $125 tenant processing fee.