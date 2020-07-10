Rent Calculator
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
501 N 24th Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 2
501 N 24th Ave
501 24th Avenue North
·
No Longer Available
Location
501 24th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33704
Crescent Heights
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
PRIVATE STORAGE SPACE ABOUT 216 SQ FEET IN A BASEMENT OF THE HOUSE WITH PRIVATE ENTRANCE.
THIS IS STORAGE ONLY!!!!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 501 N 24th Ave have any available units?
501 N 24th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
St. Petersburg, FL
.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
St. Petersburg Rent Report
.
Is 501 N 24th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
501 N 24th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 501 N 24th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 501 N 24th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg
.
Does 501 N 24th Ave offer parking?
No, 501 N 24th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 501 N 24th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 501 N 24th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 501 N 24th Ave have a pool?
No, 501 N 24th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 501 N 24th Ave have accessible units?
No, 501 N 24th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 501 N 24th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 501 N 24th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 501 N 24th Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 501 N 24th Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
