All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 500 Trinity Lane North.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
500 Trinity Lane North
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:58 AM
1 of 15
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
500 Trinity Lane North
500 Trinity Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
500 Trinity Lane, St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Amenities
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
Enjoy living in a community where you are 15 minutes to Tampa or within 30 minutes of beautiful Pinellas County beaches.
Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/500-trinity-ln-n-st-petersburg-fl-33716-usa-unit-112/1181491f-a51c-488a-a377-9f65654ecf54
(RLNE5570725)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 500 Trinity Lane North have any available units?
500 Trinity Lane North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
St. Petersburg, FL
.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
St. Petersburg Rent Report
.
What amenities does 500 Trinity Lane North have?
Some of 500 Trinity Lane North's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 500 Trinity Lane North currently offering any rent specials?
500 Trinity Lane North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 500 Trinity Lane North pet-friendly?
Yes, 500 Trinity Lane North is pet friendly.
Does 500 Trinity Lane North offer parking?
Yes, 500 Trinity Lane North offers parking.
Does 500 Trinity Lane North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 500 Trinity Lane North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 500 Trinity Lane North have a pool?
Yes, 500 Trinity Lane North has a pool.
Does 500 Trinity Lane North have accessible units?
No, 500 Trinity Lane North does not have accessible units.
Does 500 Trinity Lane North have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 500 Trinity Lane North has units with dishwashers.
