4975-B Cobia Dr Se

Waterfront Gated Community 1 Br on ground floor 694 sf all tiled flooring - Waterfront gated community only 4 miles to exciting downtown and only 8 miles from famous Ft. Desoto and St. Pete Beaches. Beautifully updated unit with huge patio for an extension of your home. This community has it all, 24/7 security, fishing pier, 2 pools, hot tub, basketball, volleyball, tennis, state of the art fitness center, yoga room, reading room, pool table and 2nd floor of yacht club by the bay has sports bar with very active social club. 3 miles of seawall to enjoy nature and watch the most gorgeous sunrise and sunsets.



Come live the resort lifestyle at Waterside Condos South Village!



