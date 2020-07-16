4961 BACOPA LANE S

Amenities

Amazing Waterfront Condo in BACOPA BAY. Luxury Remodeled Rental Condo with updated quality interior. New tile plank flooring throughout. 2 beds, 2 baths, 1,340 sqft $2,500 per month unfurnished. Available for 12 month period. Fabulous sunsets and views from the balcony overlooking Boca Ciega Bay. Enjoy watching the dolphins play and boats parade from your waterfront balcony. 2 boat marinas with Hi-Dri storage just minutes away. Amenities include tennis courts, 2 pools, private beach area, top of the line fitness center, and clubhouse. Pets welcome. Located minutes from St Pete Beach on Boca Ciega Bay and just 10 minutes from downtown. Quick & easy access to interstate 275 makes getting around a breeze, Tampa & St. Pete/Clearwater Intl airports only 30 min. away.