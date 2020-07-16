All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:25 AM

4961 BACOPA LANE S

4961 Bacopa Ln S · (727) 865-2032
Location

4961 Bacopa Ln S, St. Petersburg, FL 33715
Bayway Isles

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 102 · Avail. now

$2,500

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1340 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Amazing Waterfront Condo in BACOPA BAY. Luxury Remodeled Rental Condo with updated quality interior. New tile plank flooring throughout. 2 beds, 2 baths, 1,340 sqft $2,500 per month unfurnished. Available for 12 month period. Fabulous sunsets and views from the balcony overlooking Boca Ciega Bay. Enjoy watching the dolphins play and boats parade from your waterfront balcony. 2 boat marinas with Hi-Dri storage just minutes away. Amenities include tennis courts, 2 pools, private beach area, top of the line fitness center, and clubhouse. Pets welcome. Located minutes from St Pete Beach on Boca Ciega Bay and just 10 minutes from downtown. Quick & easy access to interstate 275 makes getting around a breeze, Tampa & St. Pete/Clearwater Intl airports only 30 min. away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4961 BACOPA LANE S have any available units?
4961 BACOPA LANE S has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 4961 BACOPA LANE S have?
Some of 4961 BACOPA LANE S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4961 BACOPA LANE S currently offering any rent specials?
4961 BACOPA LANE S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4961 BACOPA LANE S pet-friendly?
Yes, 4961 BACOPA LANE S is pet friendly.
Does 4961 BACOPA LANE S offer parking?
Yes, 4961 BACOPA LANE S offers parking.
Does 4961 BACOPA LANE S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4961 BACOPA LANE S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4961 BACOPA LANE S have a pool?
Yes, 4961 BACOPA LANE S has a pool.
Does 4961 BACOPA LANE S have accessible units?
No, 4961 BACOPA LANE S does not have accessible units.
Does 4961 BACOPA LANE S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4961 BACOPA LANE S has units with dishwashers.
