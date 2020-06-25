4913 38TH WAY S

Amenities

2 bedrooms 1 -1/2 bath 2 story townhouse for immediate occupancy is located in the popular Maximo Moorings complex. Private backyard. Community heated pool, fishing dock, car wash, tennis courts, shuffle board court, clubhouse. Centrally located near the Gulf Beaches, shopping centers, restaurants, 15 minutes to downtown St. Petersburg, quick access to the Interstate. If you own a boat, the newly renovated Maximo Marina is close by - covered/uncovered wet slips available, High and Dry storage also available. Assigned parking and guest parking.

Small pet (dog or cat) under 25 lbs welcomed.