All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 4913 38TH WAY S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
4913 38TH WAY S
Last updated December 24 2019 at 3:04 PM

4913 38TH WAY S

4913 38th Way South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

4913 38th Way South, St. Petersburg, FL 33711
Maximo

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
shuffle board
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
car wash area
clubhouse
parking
pool
shuffle board
cats allowed
dogs allowed
guest parking
pet friendly
tennis court
2 bedrooms 1 -1/2 bath 2 story townhouse for immediate occupancy is located in the popular Maximo Moorings complex. Private backyard. Community heated pool, fishing dock, car wash, tennis courts, shuffle board court, clubhouse. Centrally located near the Gulf Beaches, shopping centers, restaurants, 15 minutes to downtown St. Petersburg, quick access to the Interstate. If you own a boat, the newly renovated Maximo Marina is close by - covered/uncovered wet slips available, High and Dry storage also available. Assigned parking and guest parking.
Small pet (dog or cat) under 25 lbs welcomed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4913 38TH WAY S have any available units?
4913 38TH WAY S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 4913 38TH WAY S have?
Some of 4913 38TH WAY S's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4913 38TH WAY S currently offering any rent specials?
4913 38TH WAY S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4913 38TH WAY S pet-friendly?
Yes, 4913 38TH WAY S is pet friendly.
Does 4913 38TH WAY S offer parking?
Yes, 4913 38TH WAY S offers parking.
Does 4913 38TH WAY S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4913 38TH WAY S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4913 38TH WAY S have a pool?
Yes, 4913 38TH WAY S has a pool.
Does 4913 38TH WAY S have accessible units?
No, 4913 38TH WAY S does not have accessible units.
Does 4913 38TH WAY S have units with dishwashers?
No, 4913 38TH WAY S does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Reserve at Lake Pointe
5800 Lynn Lake Dr S
St. Petersburg, FL 33712
The Rialto Apartments St. Pete
550 50th Avenue North
St. Petersburg, FL 33703
The Coves of Brighton Bay
10901 Brighton Bay Blvd NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Peridot Palms
10601 Gandy Blvd N
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
Camden Pier District
330 3rd St S
St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Trellis at the Lakes
11401 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Madison Gateway
500 Trinity Ln N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Tamarind Bay
11400 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus