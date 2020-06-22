4880 LOCUST STREET NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard elevator parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

"WONDERFUL WINSTON PARK" 2/2 Overlooking "quiet" Placido Bayou. Modern laminate flooring throughout, updated double pane windows, and earlier updated kitchen with built-in dishwasher and icemaker refrigerator. Convenient complex location close to the elevator and laundry with huge courtyard view where the active clubhouse and resort style heated pool are located. Assigned parking space #123 in front of the unit. Enjoy living in large well kept complex for seniors (pet less & over 55) close to Northeast Shopping Center and just minutes to downtown with the many waterfront parks, museums, restaurants and shops are located.