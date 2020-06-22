All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:01 AM

4820 11th ave S

4820 11th Avenue South · (727) 888-2262
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4820 11th Avenue South, St. Petersburg, FL 33711
Childs Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4820 11th ave S · Avail. Jul 1

$1,295

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1103 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
carport
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
carport
parking
4820 11th ave S Available 07/01/20 3bdrm/1bath with large fenced yard, Carport & screened patio ** Section 8 OK ** Ready July 1st!! - 4820 11th Ave S, St Petersburg
$1,295.00/month
$1,295.00/Security Deposit
$39.00 Application fee

Spacious 3bdrm/1bath
Original hardwood floors in living room
Large fenced yard
Screened back porch
Carport
Split floor plan

Near schools, shopping, & beaches with easy access to Airport & Interstate

Rental requirements:
?Stable rental history
?No recent evictions
?Income of 3 times the rent (Unless section 8)
?No recent criminal history
?Decent credit (No landlord debt or delinquent utility accounts)
?Active checking account
?App fee $39/per adult
?Security deposit is equal to rent

Move in costs:
First & deposit (unless section 8), if applicant doesn't meet all requirements, but is still approved additional deposits may be required.

Pet policy:
Up to two pets allowed per home at owner’s discretion based on size, weight, & temperament and with a one-time non-refundable minimal $250 pet fee, which can be increased based on size. There will also be a $25/month pet rent. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. **Please ask about breed restrictions**

Easy Qualify
Several homes available
Serious inquiries only.
Drive by first, then call: 727-888-2262

*** All information is deemed reliable but its accuracy is not guaranteed and the viewer should independently verify all information, recent repairs may cause properties to differ slightly from photos. Rents subject to change based upon current market rate***

(RLNE4964335)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4820 11th ave S have any available units?
4820 11th ave S has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
Is 4820 11th ave S currently offering any rent specials?
4820 11th ave S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4820 11th ave S pet-friendly?
No, 4820 11th ave S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 4820 11th ave S offer parking?
Yes, 4820 11th ave S does offer parking.
Does 4820 11th ave S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4820 11th ave S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4820 11th ave S have a pool?
No, 4820 11th ave S does not have a pool.
Does 4820 11th ave S have accessible units?
No, 4820 11th ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 4820 11th ave S have units with dishwashers?
No, 4820 11th ave S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4820 11th ave S have units with air conditioning?
No, 4820 11th ave S does not have units with air conditioning.
