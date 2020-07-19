All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 4816 SNOOK DRIVE SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
4816 SNOOK DRIVE SE
Last updated April 11 2019 at 2:06 PM

4816 SNOOK DRIVE SE

4816 Snook Drive Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

4816 Snook Drive Southeast, St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Coquina Key

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Available 4/5/19. Beautiful 2 bedroom, 1 bath, 2nd floor waterfront unit in a gated community. Relax on the balcony after a long day and enjoy the scenery. Waterside at Coquina Key South offers 2 community swimming pools, a fitness center, laundry facility, tennis court, 24 hour staffed guard gate and yacht club lounge/bar overlooking the bay. Just minutes to Downtown St. Petersburg, Ft. DeSoto, USF St. Pete, beaches, restaurants and parks. Easy access to I-275. Small pet allowed with owner approval and non-refundable pet fee. This unit is currently tenant occupied through 3/31/19. Association approval required. Tenant to pay $125 tenant processing fee at move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4816 SNOOK DRIVE SE have any available units?
4816 SNOOK DRIVE SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 4816 SNOOK DRIVE SE have?
Some of 4816 SNOOK DRIVE SE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4816 SNOOK DRIVE SE currently offering any rent specials?
4816 SNOOK DRIVE SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4816 SNOOK DRIVE SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 4816 SNOOK DRIVE SE is pet friendly.
Does 4816 SNOOK DRIVE SE offer parking?
No, 4816 SNOOK DRIVE SE does not offer parking.
Does 4816 SNOOK DRIVE SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4816 SNOOK DRIVE SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4816 SNOOK DRIVE SE have a pool?
Yes, 4816 SNOOK DRIVE SE has a pool.
Does 4816 SNOOK DRIVE SE have accessible units?
No, 4816 SNOOK DRIVE SE does not have accessible units.
Does 4816 SNOOK DRIVE SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4816 SNOOK DRIVE SE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Reserve at Lake Pointe
5800 Lynn Lake Dr S
St. Petersburg, FL 33712
Bridgewater Luxury Rentals
115 112th Ave NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
The Wayland
300 10th St S
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Snell Isle Luxury Waterfront
1515 Eden Isle Blvd NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33704
Provenza at St. Pete
540 Trinity Ln
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Camden Pier District
330 3rd St S
St. Petersburg, FL 33701
The Preserve at Gateway
11800 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Madison Gateway
500 Trinity Ln N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Apartments with ParkingSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Town 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus