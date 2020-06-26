4770 BEACH DRIVE SE

Amenities

First floor unit. New Carpeting in bedroom, all tile throughout remainder of condo. Professionally designed unit with new bathroom and kitchen amenities. Large patio of the great room overlooking salt water canal. This condo is move in ready for the client needing an annual lease with all the amenities ready to go. The community is a wonderful resort style waterfront property with 24-hour guard gated security and numerous luxuries features available to all residence. This condo has a washer dryer combo in the kitchen of the unit as well as a large on-site laundry facility within walking distance. Rent includes, Community features, water, sewer, garbage, cable TV