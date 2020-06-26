All apartments in St. Petersburg
4770 BEACH DRIVE SE
4770 BEACH DRIVE SE

4770 Beach Drive Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

4770 Beach Drive Southeast, St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Coquina Key

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
First floor unit. New Carpeting in bedroom, all tile throughout remainder of condo. Professionally designed unit with new bathroom and kitchen amenities. Large patio of the great room overlooking salt water canal. This condo is move in ready for the client needing an annual lease with all the amenities ready to go. The community is a wonderful resort style waterfront property with 24-hour guard gated security and numerous luxuries features available to all residence. This condo has a washer dryer combo in the kitchen of the unit as well as a large on-site laundry facility within walking distance. Rent includes, Community features, water, sewer, garbage, cable TV

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4770 BEACH DRIVE SE have any available units?
4770 BEACH DRIVE SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 4770 BEACH DRIVE SE have?
Some of 4770 BEACH DRIVE SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4770 BEACH DRIVE SE currently offering any rent specials?
4770 BEACH DRIVE SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4770 BEACH DRIVE SE pet-friendly?
No, 4770 BEACH DRIVE SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 4770 BEACH DRIVE SE offer parking?
No, 4770 BEACH DRIVE SE does not offer parking.
Does 4770 BEACH DRIVE SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4770 BEACH DRIVE SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4770 BEACH DRIVE SE have a pool?
Yes, 4770 BEACH DRIVE SE has a pool.
Does 4770 BEACH DRIVE SE have accessible units?
No, 4770 BEACH DRIVE SE does not have accessible units.
Does 4770 BEACH DRIVE SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4770 BEACH DRIVE SE has units with dishwashers.
