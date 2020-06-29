4739 16TH STREET N

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Your home can be this wonderful Allendale rental. This cute 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has been upgraded, with kitchen touches you will surely appreciate. Located just 10 minutes from Downtown St Pete, convenient to I-275 and still only 20 min drive to the Beach! The updated kitchen has new stainless-steel appliances, cabinet backsplash, countertops, and an inside laundry area with hookup ready for your washer and dryer. Must see in person to appreciate the beautiful updates and to see how well maintained this home is -- fresh paint throughout both the interior and exterior and more. New windows and newer A/C. Two driveways for your vehicles. Tenant approval required -- prospective Tenants must submit application with $45 non-refundable application fee for each resident age 18 or over - subject to background check, credit check, income verification and rental history/eviction records. A security deposit of $1,500.00 security deposit due at lease signing. Maximum of 6 occupants. Pets welcome with $250.00 pet fee. Tenant is responsible for utilities and lawn/shrub maintenance. 12-month lease only. Schedule your showing before this super-clean and move-in ready home is gone!