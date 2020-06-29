All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 4739 16TH STREET N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
4739 16TH STREET N
Last updated March 4 2020 at 4:35 AM

4739 16TH STREET N

4739 16th Street North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

4739 16th Street North, St. Petersburg, FL 33703

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Your home can be this wonderful Allendale rental. This cute 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has been upgraded, with kitchen touches you will surely appreciate. Located just 10 minutes from Downtown St Pete, convenient to I-275 and still only 20 min drive to the Beach! The updated kitchen has new stainless-steel appliances, cabinet backsplash, countertops, and an inside laundry area with hookup ready for your washer and dryer. Must see in person to appreciate the beautiful updates and to see how well maintained this home is -- fresh paint throughout both the interior and exterior and more. New windows and newer A/C. Two driveways for your vehicles. Tenant approval required -- prospective Tenants must submit application with $45 non-refundable application fee for each resident age 18 or over - subject to background check, credit check, income verification and rental history/eviction records. A security deposit of $1,500.00 security deposit due at lease signing. Maximum of 6 occupants. Pets welcome with $250.00 pet fee. Tenant is responsible for utilities and lawn/shrub maintenance. 12-month lease only. Schedule your showing before this super-clean and move-in ready home is gone!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
0
fee: 250
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4739 16TH STREET N have any available units?
4739 16TH STREET N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 4739 16TH STREET N have?
Some of 4739 16TH STREET N's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4739 16TH STREET N currently offering any rent specials?
4739 16TH STREET N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4739 16TH STREET N pet-friendly?
Yes, 4739 16TH STREET N is pet friendly.
Does 4739 16TH STREET N offer parking?
Yes, 4739 16TH STREET N offers parking.
Does 4739 16TH STREET N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4739 16TH STREET N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4739 16TH STREET N have a pool?
No, 4739 16TH STREET N does not have a pool.
Does 4739 16TH STREET N have accessible units?
No, 4739 16TH STREET N does not have accessible units.
Does 4739 16TH STREET N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4739 16TH STREET N has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
0
fee: 250
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bridgewater Luxury Rentals
115 112th Ave NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Aura at 4th
10980 Oak St NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
The Coves of Brighton Bay
10901 Brighton Bay Blvd NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
West Port Colony
190 112th Ave N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
The Wayland
300 10th St S
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Elements on Third
3201 3rd Ave N
St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Icon Central
855 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Ashford Bayside Apartment Homes
5870 58th Way North
St. Petersburg, FL 33709

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus