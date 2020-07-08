4736 5th Avenue South

Amenities

A coveted rental unit in St. Petersburg! Your next home includes: 3 Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom, Central Air, Washer/Dryer hookup, and Fresh Paint.



Bonus: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors. Rent can be paid in cash, online through our portal system, or by check.



This property comes in as-is condition.

