Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
4720 Coquina Key Dr SE D
Last updated November 1 2019 at 3:17 AM

4720 Coquina Key Dr SE D

4720 Coquina Key Drive Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

4720 Coquina Key Drive Southeast, St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Coquina Key

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Waterfront 2 br 2 ba Sunrise spectacular view - Waterfront unit

Furnished short-term rentals available November 2019 through March 2020 13% taxes plus a $150 cleaning fee and a $100 HOA processing fee. Gated community requires background check $50 per person.

Resort style living!!!!!! everything included beautifully furnished and the unit looks right into Tampa Bay. Some of the most beautiful sunrises you'll ever see. Daily sighting of dolphins, gated Waterfront Community with Yacht Club and sports bar.

Located only four miles from driving downtown St Petersburg. Only seven miles to famous Gulf of Mexico, Fort Desoto, St. Pete and Pass a grille beach.

Unit has been completely remodeled comments laminate hardwood looking flooring stainless steel appliances over size stackable washer and dryer two very nice remodeled bathrooms and new hurricane proof energy efficient windows.

Come live the good life at Waterside Condos South Village!

(RLNE2078895)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4720 Coquina Key Dr SE D have any available units?
4720 Coquina Key Dr SE D doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 4720 Coquina Key Dr SE D have?
Some of 4720 Coquina Key Dr SE D's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4720 Coquina Key Dr SE D currently offering any rent specials?
4720 Coquina Key Dr SE D is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4720 Coquina Key Dr SE D pet-friendly?
Yes, 4720 Coquina Key Dr SE D is pet friendly.
Does 4720 Coquina Key Dr SE D offer parking?
No, 4720 Coquina Key Dr SE D does not offer parking.
Does 4720 Coquina Key Dr SE D have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4720 Coquina Key Dr SE D offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4720 Coquina Key Dr SE D have a pool?
No, 4720 Coquina Key Dr SE D does not have a pool.
Does 4720 Coquina Key Dr SE D have accessible units?
No, 4720 Coquina Key Dr SE D does not have accessible units.
Does 4720 Coquina Key Dr SE D have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4720 Coquina Key Dr SE D has units with dishwashers.
