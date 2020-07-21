4720 Coquina Key Dr SE D

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel bbq/grill

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Waterfront 2 br 2 ba Sunrise spectacular view - Waterfront unit



Furnished short-term rentals available November 2019 through March 2020 13% taxes plus a $150 cleaning fee and a $100 HOA processing fee. Gated community requires background check $50 per person.



Resort style living!!!!!! everything included beautifully furnished and the unit looks right into Tampa Bay. Some of the most beautiful sunrises you'll ever see. Daily sighting of dolphins, gated Waterfront Community with Yacht Club and sports bar.



Located only four miles from driving downtown St Petersburg. Only seven miles to famous Gulf of Mexico, Fort Desoto, St. Pete and Pass a grille beach.



Unit has been completely remodeled comments laminate hardwood looking flooring stainless steel appliances over size stackable washer and dryer two very nice remodeled bathrooms and new hurricane proof energy efficient windows.



Come live the good life at Waterside Condos South Village!



(RLNE2078895)