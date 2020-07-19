Rent Calculator
All apartments in St. Petersburg
Home
St. Petersburg, FL
4679 21st Ave South
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4679 21st Ave South
4679 21st Avenue South
No Longer Available
Location
4679 21st Avenue South, St. Petersburg, FL 33711
Childs Park
Amenities
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Two Bedroom One Bath - NICE TWO BEDROOM PLUS EXTRA ROOM. CENTRAL HEAT AND AIR, TILED BATH, FENCED YARD, 1-CAR GARAGE.
(RLNE3797256)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4679 21st Ave South have any available units?
4679 21st Ave South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
St. Petersburg, FL
.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
St. Petersburg Rent Report
.
Is 4679 21st Ave South currently offering any rent specials?
4679 21st Ave South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4679 21st Ave South pet-friendly?
Yes, 4679 21st Ave South is pet friendly.
Does 4679 21st Ave South offer parking?
Yes, 4679 21st Ave South offers parking.
Does 4679 21st Ave South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4679 21st Ave South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4679 21st Ave South have a pool?
No, 4679 21st Ave South does not have a pool.
Does 4679 21st Ave South have accessible units?
No, 4679 21st Ave South does not have accessible units.
Does 4679 21st Ave South have units with dishwashers?
No, 4679 21st Ave South does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4679 21st Ave South have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4679 21st Ave South has units with air conditioning.
