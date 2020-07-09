All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 4661 CHANCELLOR CIRCLE NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
4661 CHANCELLOR CIRCLE NE
Last updated May 20 2020 at 1:13 AM

4661 CHANCELLOR CIRCLE NE

4661 Chancellor Circle Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

4661 Chancellor Circle Northeast, St. Petersburg, FL 33703
Shore Acres

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious 3/2.5 stilt home located in a great neighborhood. Fireplace in living room, deck in back yard , walk-in closets and top notch kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Washer and Dryer hookups.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4661 CHANCELLOR CIRCLE NE have any available units?
4661 CHANCELLOR CIRCLE NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 4661 CHANCELLOR CIRCLE NE have?
Some of 4661 CHANCELLOR CIRCLE NE's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4661 CHANCELLOR CIRCLE NE currently offering any rent specials?
4661 CHANCELLOR CIRCLE NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4661 CHANCELLOR CIRCLE NE pet-friendly?
No, 4661 CHANCELLOR CIRCLE NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 4661 CHANCELLOR CIRCLE NE offer parking?
Yes, 4661 CHANCELLOR CIRCLE NE offers parking.
Does 4661 CHANCELLOR CIRCLE NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4661 CHANCELLOR CIRCLE NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4661 CHANCELLOR CIRCLE NE have a pool?
No, 4661 CHANCELLOR CIRCLE NE does not have a pool.
Does 4661 CHANCELLOR CIRCLE NE have accessible units?
No, 4661 CHANCELLOR CIRCLE NE does not have accessible units.
Does 4661 CHANCELLOR CIRCLE NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4661 CHANCELLOR CIRCLE NE has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Move Cross Country
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Marisol Vista Apartments
1200 102nd Ave N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
930 Central Flats
930 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Aura at 4th
10980 Oak St NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
The Coves of Brighton Bay
10901 Brighton Bay Blvd NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Tortuga Pointe
10475 Gandy Blvd N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Provenza at St. Pete
540 Trinity Ln
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Madison Gateway
500 Trinity Ln N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Tamarind Bay
11400 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus