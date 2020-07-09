4661 Chancellor Circle Northeast, St. Petersburg, FL 33703 Shore Acres
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious 3/2.5 stilt home located in a great neighborhood. Fireplace in living room, deck in back yard , walk-in closets and top notch kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Washer and Dryer hookups.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4661 CHANCELLOR CIRCLE NE have any available units?
4661 CHANCELLOR CIRCLE NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.