4618 1st Street North

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool 24hr laundry bbq/grill

Available 07/10/20 CLOSE TO EVERYTHING ST. PETE HAS TO OFFER!!! - Property Id: 167999



Casa de la Rosa is located on 47th Avenue at 1st Street only minutes from downtown St. Petersburg, I 275, and walking distance to 4th Street Shopping, Restaurants, and Bars.



Offering a Beautiful and Extra Large 2 bedroom / 2 bathroom apartment on the top floor with private balcony.



Newly renovated, sleek upgraded appliances, vinyl wood floors, and a custom neutral paint palette were thoughtfully selected to complement the fabulous lush landscaping that surrounds the property.



Our beautiful property includes 24-hour laundry centers , an outdoor grill, a swimming pool, a dog walking area, and free off street parking.



Casa de la Rosa is in the Pinellas County Public School District.

Northshore Elementary School

Meadowlawn Middle School

Northeast High School



Starbucks and many other popular restaurants are just a short walk from the property.



Pet Friendly property that allows pets with a $300 non-refundable fee.

$75 water, sewer, trash fee monthly.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/167999

