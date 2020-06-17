All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

4618 1st Street North

4618 1st Street North · (727) 526-8851
Location

4618 1st Street North, St. Petersburg, FL 33703
North East Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $1550 · Avail. Jul 10

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

24hr laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
24hr laundry
bbq/grill
Available 07/10/20 CLOSE TO EVERYTHING ST. PETE HAS TO OFFER!!! - Property Id: 167999

Casa de la Rosa is located on 47th Avenue at 1st Street only minutes from downtown St. Petersburg, I 275, and walking distance to 4th Street Shopping, Restaurants, and Bars.

Offering a Beautiful and Extra Large 2 bedroom / 2 bathroom apartment on the top floor with private balcony.

Newly renovated, sleek upgraded appliances, vinyl wood floors, and a custom neutral paint palette were thoughtfully selected to complement the fabulous lush landscaping that surrounds the property.

Our beautiful property includes 24-hour laundry centers , an outdoor grill, a swimming pool, a dog walking area, and free off street parking.

Casa de la Rosa is in the Pinellas County Public School District.
Northshore Elementary School
Meadowlawn Middle School
Northeast High School

Starbucks and many other popular restaurants are just a short walk from the property.

Pet Friendly property that allows pets with a $300 non-refundable fee.
$75 water, sewer, trash fee monthly.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/167999
Property Id 167999

(RLNE5816455)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4618 1st Street North have any available units?
4618 1st Street North has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 4618 1st Street North have?
Some of 4618 1st Street North's amenities include 24hr laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4618 1st Street North currently offering any rent specials?
4618 1st Street North isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4618 1st Street North pet-friendly?
Yes, 4618 1st Street North is pet friendly.
Does 4618 1st Street North offer parking?
Yes, 4618 1st Street North does offer parking.
Does 4618 1st Street North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4618 1st Street North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4618 1st Street North have a pool?
Yes, 4618 1st Street North has a pool.
Does 4618 1st Street North have accessible units?
No, 4618 1st Street North does not have accessible units.
Does 4618 1st Street North have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4618 1st Street North has units with dishwashers.
