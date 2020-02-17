All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated March 11 2020 at 11:31 AM

4611 20th Ave S

4611 20th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

4611 20th Avenue South, St. Petersburg, FL 33711
Childs Park

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Renovated 4 bedroom 2 bath St Pete Home - This 4 bedroom 2 bath St Pete home has beautiful renovations throughout!These include new laminate flooring,updated bathrooms ,designer paint ,new countertops and cabinets, washer dyer connections and central ac.
Schedule a viewing before it's gone!

HOW DO I GO SEE IT?
To see this home, just give Kara a text or call at 413-218-6319

WHAT ARE YOUR REQUIREMENTS?
You have to have good rental history
No evictions or money owed to a previous landlord for any reason
Income requirements range from 2-3 times the monthly rent
You have to have at least 6 months job history at the same job
Credit and Criminal Background checks are required

APPLICATION FEE?
$50.00 per adult- regardless if married or not. Applications are found on our website at www.MomentumPM.org

HOW LONG DOES IT TAKE TO KNOW IF I AM APPROVED OR NOT?
It typically takes 24 to 48 hours but you must see the home FIRST!

WHAT IS YOUR DEPOSIT?
The deposit is the same as 1 month's rent.

WHAT ARE THE MOVE IN COSTS?
Application Fees
Security Deposit (Same as Rent)
Full Month's Rent (Any prorated portion will be due the 1st of the following month)
Any pet fees- if applicable

WHAT IS YOUR PET POLICY?
Most of our rentals allow pets. They must be full grown and spayed or neutered. Breed restrictions and Fees apply.
Site Manager
Mrs. Kara Stefano
413-218-6319

(RLNE5593035)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4611 20th Ave S have any available units?
4611 20th Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 4611 20th Ave S have?
Some of 4611 20th Ave S's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4611 20th Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
4611 20th Ave S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4611 20th Ave S pet-friendly?
Yes, 4611 20th Ave S is pet friendly.
Does 4611 20th Ave S offer parking?
No, 4611 20th Ave S does not offer parking.
Does 4611 20th Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4611 20th Ave S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4611 20th Ave S have a pool?
No, 4611 20th Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 4611 20th Ave S have accessible units?
No, 4611 20th Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 4611 20th Ave S have units with dishwashers?
No, 4611 20th Ave S does not have units with dishwashers.

