Home
St. Petersburg, FL
4601 21st Ave S
Last updated May 20 2020 at 1:37 PM
4601 21st Ave S
4601 21st Avenue South
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
4601 21st Avenue South, St. Petersburg, FL 33711
Childs Park
Amenities
patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Neat And Clean Home In St.Petersburg - Home Located Minutes To Downtown Saint Petersburg
Two Bedrooms
Screened In Front Porch
Easy To Clean Tile Floors Throughout
Fenced Side Yard
Located On A Corner Lot
(RLNE5787435)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4601 21st Ave S have any available units?
4601 21st Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
St. Petersburg, FL
.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
St. Petersburg Rent Report
.
Is 4601 21st Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
4601 21st Ave S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4601 21st Ave S pet-friendly?
Yes, 4601 21st Ave S is pet friendly.
Does 4601 21st Ave S offer parking?
No, 4601 21st Ave S does not offer parking.
Does 4601 21st Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4601 21st Ave S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4601 21st Ave S have a pool?
No, 4601 21st Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 4601 21st Ave S have accessible units?
No, 4601 21st Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 4601 21st Ave S have units with dishwashers?
No, 4601 21st Ave S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4601 21st Ave S have units with air conditioning?
No, 4601 21st Ave S does not have units with air conditioning.
