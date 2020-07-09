All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated May 20 2020 at 1:37 PM

4601 21st Ave S

4601 21st Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

4601 21st Avenue South, St. Petersburg, FL 33711
Childs Park

patio / balcony
pet friendly
patio / balcony
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Neat And Clean Home In St.Petersburg - Home Located Minutes To Downtown Saint Petersburg

Two Bedrooms
Screened In Front Porch
Easy To Clean Tile Floors Throughout
Fenced Side Yard
Located On A Corner Lot

(RLNE5787435)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4601 21st Ave S have any available units?
4601 21st Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
Is 4601 21st Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
4601 21st Ave S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4601 21st Ave S pet-friendly?
Yes, 4601 21st Ave S is pet friendly.
Does 4601 21st Ave S offer parking?
No, 4601 21st Ave S does not offer parking.
Does 4601 21st Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4601 21st Ave S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4601 21st Ave S have a pool?
No, 4601 21st Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 4601 21st Ave S have accessible units?
No, 4601 21st Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 4601 21st Ave S have units with dishwashers?
No, 4601 21st Ave S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4601 21st Ave S have units with air conditioning?
No, 4601 21st Ave S does not have units with air conditioning.

