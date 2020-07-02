4601 18TH AVENUE S

4601 18th Avenue South, St. Petersburg, FL 33711 Childs Park
Lovely single family home 4 beds, 1 bath.Fresh interior paint. This Property is located only minutes from downtown Saint Petersburg and world renowned beaches. More photos soon. Accepting application for Section 8.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
