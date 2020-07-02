All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated April 7 2020 at 12:21 AM

4601 18TH AVENUE S

4601 18th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

4601 18th Avenue South, St. Petersburg, FL 33711
Childs Park

Amenities

parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
Lovely single family home 4 beds, 1 bath.Fresh interior paint. This Property is located only minutes from downtown Saint Petersburg and world renowned beaches. More photos soon. Accepting application for Section 8.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4601 18TH AVENUE S have any available units?
4601 18TH AVENUE S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
Is 4601 18TH AVENUE S currently offering any rent specials?
4601 18TH AVENUE S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4601 18TH AVENUE S pet-friendly?
No, 4601 18TH AVENUE S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 4601 18TH AVENUE S offer parking?
Yes, 4601 18TH AVENUE S offers parking.
Does 4601 18TH AVENUE S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4601 18TH AVENUE S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4601 18TH AVENUE S have a pool?
No, 4601 18TH AVENUE S does not have a pool.
Does 4601 18TH AVENUE S have accessible units?
No, 4601 18TH AVENUE S does not have accessible units.
Does 4601 18TH AVENUE S have units with dishwashers?
No, 4601 18TH AVENUE S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4601 18TH AVENUE S have units with air conditioning?
No, 4601 18TH AVENUE S does not have units with air conditioning.

