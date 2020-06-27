All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated March 29 2020 at 11:21 AM

4570 9TH AVENUE N

4570 9th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

4570 9th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Central Oak Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Renovated 2/2 in north St. Pete with bonus room. Home features a large yard, washer/dryer hook-ups in the laundry room, stone fireplace, and Central A/C. Also has an all wood interior and carpeted floors.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4570 9TH AVENUE N have any available units?
4570 9TH AVENUE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 4570 9TH AVENUE N have?
Some of 4570 9TH AVENUE N's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4570 9TH AVENUE N currently offering any rent specials?
4570 9TH AVENUE N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4570 9TH AVENUE N pet-friendly?
No, 4570 9TH AVENUE N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 4570 9TH AVENUE N offer parking?
No, 4570 9TH AVENUE N does not offer parking.
Does 4570 9TH AVENUE N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4570 9TH AVENUE N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4570 9TH AVENUE N have a pool?
No, 4570 9TH AVENUE N does not have a pool.
Does 4570 9TH AVENUE N have accessible units?
No, 4570 9TH AVENUE N does not have accessible units.
Does 4570 9TH AVENUE N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4570 9TH AVENUE N has units with dishwashers.

