4563 18th Avenue South

Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

CLICK HERE FOR SELF-SHOWINGS!

CLICK HERE TO VIEW OUR AVAILABLE HOMES!

CLICK HERE TO APPLY NOW!

This single-family home is 1,481 square feet including 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Feel free to browse photos of 4563 18Th Ave S St Petersburg, FL 33711 and contact Hudson Homes Management at (469) 810-0581 to request more information.



Move-In Special! Lease before 4/30/2020 and get one month free!

*rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.