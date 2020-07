4562 3rd Avenue South

Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

CLICK HERE FOR SELF-SHOWINGS!

CLICK HERE TO VIEW OUR AVAILABLE HOMES!

CLICK HERE TO APPLY NOW!



This single-family home is 910 square feet including 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Feel free to browse photos of 4562 3 Ave S St Pete, FL 33711 and contact Hudson Homes Management at (469) 810-0581 to request more information.



Move-In Special! Lease before 03/31/2020 and get one month free!

*rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.