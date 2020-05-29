453 73rd Ave N

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accessible cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Gorgeous 1 bedroom in St. Pete!! - Beautiful and cozy 1 bedroom near downtown St. Pete! This home was remodeled and updated with new flooring, painting, doors, counter tops, and appliances.With a fully fenced in backyard and patio area. This home really has the whole works for a great price! Close to shops and restaurants and 10 mins from downtown. Check it out before it's gone!



Application fee is $50.00 per adult, pet fee $250 per pet (maximum of 2 pets)

Rental Requirements:

Income must be 3 times the rent amount.



No Evictions

No landlord collections

No utility collections

No Aggressive Breed Dogs



If credit is BELOW 650, a double security deposit may be required.



If negative information is found in any category, the application is subject to denial.



Palm Island Property Management does not discriminate based on: race, color, religion, marital status, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, familial status, disability or source of income. We comply with all federal, state and local Fair Housing Laws.



To schedule a showing please call,



Palm Island Realty

(813) 321-0166



(RLNE5054082)