453 73rd Ave N
Last updated July 27 2019 at 10:18 AM

453 73rd Ave N

453 73rd Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

453 73rd Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33702
Fossil Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
accessible
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous 1 bedroom in St. Pete!! - Beautiful and cozy 1 bedroom near downtown St. Pete! This home was remodeled and updated with new flooring, painting, doors, counter tops, and appliances.With a fully fenced in backyard and patio area. This home really has the whole works for a great price! Close to shops and restaurants and 10 mins from downtown. Check it out before it's gone!

Application fee is $50.00 per adult, pet fee $250 per pet (maximum of 2 pets)
Rental Requirements:
Income must be 3 times the rent amount.

No Evictions
No landlord collections
No utility collections
No Aggressive Breed Dogs

If credit is BELOW 650, a double security deposit may be required.

If negative information is found in any category, the application is subject to denial.

Palm Island Property Management does not discriminate based on: race, color, religion, marital status, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, familial status, disability or source of income. We comply with all federal, state and local Fair Housing Laws.

To schedule a showing please call,

Palm Island Realty
(813) 321-0166

(RLNE5054082)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 453 73rd Ave N have any available units?
453 73rd Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 453 73rd Ave N have?
Some of 453 73rd Ave N's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 453 73rd Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
453 73rd Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 453 73rd Ave N pet-friendly?
Yes, 453 73rd Ave N is pet friendly.
Does 453 73rd Ave N offer parking?
No, 453 73rd Ave N does not offer parking.
Does 453 73rd Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 453 73rd Ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 453 73rd Ave N have a pool?
No, 453 73rd Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 453 73rd Ave N have accessible units?
Yes, 453 73rd Ave N has accessible units.
Does 453 73rd Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 453 73rd Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.
