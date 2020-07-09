All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated June 5 2019 at 9:59 PM

4525 7th Ave N

4525 7th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

4525 7th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Central Oak Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c0b32ee033 ---- Available now for move in within 30 days Well maintained and very clean 2/1 with shady fenced back yard in quiet neighborhood Updated kitchen with dishwasher is open to DR and LR Tile and laminate hardwood throughout Nice large screened back porch with laundry closet - hook ups only Dogs up to 40 lbs and cats OK (limit 2) with pet app screening fee of $25, minimum $300 additional deposit for dog and $200 for cat, $25/mo per dog and $15/mo per cat. Current shot records, photo, animal license and renter\'s insurance for dogs. No aggressive dogs or aggressive breeds. $50 non-refundable application fee for each adult covers credit and background check $100 administrative fee will be charged upon approval. The unit will not be reserved for applicant until administrative fee is received by management. Once paid, management will process tenant, create lease, send move in instructions, etc. Security deposit due upon approval; First month\'s rent due prior to move in Basic approval requirements include a gross monthly income of three times the rent, a clean background, and fair to good credit All Dean & DeWitt properties are currently transitioning to no smoking properties. No smoking is permitted on premises

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4525 7th Ave N have any available units?
4525 7th Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 4525 7th Ave N have?
Some of 4525 7th Ave N's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4525 7th Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
4525 7th Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4525 7th Ave N pet-friendly?
Yes, 4525 7th Ave N is pet friendly.
Does 4525 7th Ave N offer parking?
No, 4525 7th Ave N does not offer parking.
Does 4525 7th Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4525 7th Ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4525 7th Ave N have a pool?
No, 4525 7th Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 4525 7th Ave N have accessible units?
No, 4525 7th Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 4525 7th Ave N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4525 7th Ave N has units with dishwashers.

