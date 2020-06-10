All apartments in St. Petersburg
4501 8th Avenue North

4501 8th Avenue North
Location

4501 8th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Central Oak Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This home has so much to offer GÇô pool, screened lanai, covered patio, spacious master bedroom, new windows, recently installed roof, HVAC, insulation and appliances. The home is situated on a large double corner lot in the Central Oak Park Neighborhood. Nestled on a picturesque street in an ideal central location between downtown and the beaches, the home is on a quiet street that is not in a flood zone. The 2nd story of the home is where you will find 296 SF that includes a bright bedroom, bathroom and walk-in closet. There is a 3rd bathroom in the garage. The 47-foot-long garage can be accessed from the front of the house and the alley; and can be used for multiple purposes including a workshop or for boat storage.

Listing Courtesy Of RE/MAX METRO

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4501 8th Avenue North have any available units?
4501 8th Avenue North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 4501 8th Avenue North have?
Some of 4501 8th Avenue North's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4501 8th Avenue North currently offering any rent specials?
4501 8th Avenue North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4501 8th Avenue North pet-friendly?
Yes, 4501 8th Avenue North is pet friendly.
Does 4501 8th Avenue North offer parking?
Yes, 4501 8th Avenue North offers parking.
Does 4501 8th Avenue North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4501 8th Avenue North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4501 8th Avenue North have a pool?
Yes, 4501 8th Avenue North has a pool.
Does 4501 8th Avenue North have accessible units?
No, 4501 8th Avenue North does not have accessible units.
Does 4501 8th Avenue North have units with dishwashers?
No, 4501 8th Avenue North does not have units with dishwashers.
