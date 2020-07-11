Rent Calculator
Home
St. Petersburg, FL
4455 38TH TERRACE N
Last updated September 27 2019 at 3:35 AM
4455 38TH TERRACE N
4455 38th Terrace North
No Longer Available
Location
4455 38th Terrace North, St. Petersburg, FL 33714
Disston Heights
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nice ground floor, unfurnished, 2/1 available August 1, 2019. Great location. Disston Plaza area.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4455 38TH TERRACE N have any available units?
4455 38TH TERRACE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
St. Petersburg, FL
.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
St. Petersburg Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4455 38TH TERRACE N have?
Some of 4455 38TH TERRACE N's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4455 38TH TERRACE N currently offering any rent specials?
4455 38TH TERRACE N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4455 38TH TERRACE N pet-friendly?
No, 4455 38TH TERRACE N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg
.
Does 4455 38TH TERRACE N offer parking?
No, 4455 38TH TERRACE N does not offer parking.
Does 4455 38TH TERRACE N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4455 38TH TERRACE N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4455 38TH TERRACE N have a pool?
No, 4455 38TH TERRACE N does not have a pool.
Does 4455 38TH TERRACE N have accessible units?
No, 4455 38TH TERRACE N does not have accessible units.
Does 4455 38TH TERRACE N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4455 38TH TERRACE N has units with dishwashers.
