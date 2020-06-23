444 31ST AVE N

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities bbq/grill garage pet friendly

Charming 4/2 St. Pete single family - 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths in this very charming 1940's St. Pete bungalow. Half of the house has the original hardwood floors, arch ways between the rooms, a built in china cabinet in the dinning room, black and white tile bathroom floor all maintains the character of the era it was built while a more recent addition has modern upgrades in the kitchen, master bedroom and bath. This half is newly tiled and has an inside laundry. There is a detached over sized one car garage, alley entrance, fenced yard and large brick open patio ideal for grilling and entertaining. House is located one block off 4th St., in the Barnards subdivision, walking distance to grocery shopping, dining, and more. Dogs will be considered sorry no cats.

Please call Andrea Rogers 727-492-344 for a showing.

Florida Real Estate Inc.

3730 Tampa Road Suite

Oldsmar, Fl 34677



No Cats Allowed



