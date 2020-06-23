All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

444 31ST AVE N

444 31st Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

444 31st Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33704
Allendale Park - Five Points

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Charming 4/2 St. Pete single family - 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths in this very charming 1940's St. Pete bungalow. Half of the house has the original hardwood floors, arch ways between the rooms, a built in china cabinet in the dinning room, black and white tile bathroom floor all maintains the character of the era it was built while a more recent addition has modern upgrades in the kitchen, master bedroom and bath. This half is newly tiled and has an inside laundry. There is a detached over sized one car garage, alley entrance, fenced yard and large brick open patio ideal for grilling and entertaining. House is located one block off 4th St., in the Barnards subdivision, walking distance to grocery shopping, dining, and more. Dogs will be considered sorry no cats.
Please call Andrea Rogers 727-492-344 for a showing.
Florida Real Estate Inc.
3730 Tampa Road Suite
Oldsmar, Fl 34677

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4641003)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 444 31ST AVE N have any available units?
444 31ST AVE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 444 31ST AVE N have?
Some of 444 31ST AVE N's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 444 31ST AVE N currently offering any rent specials?
444 31ST AVE N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 444 31ST AVE N pet-friendly?
Yes, 444 31ST AVE N is pet friendly.
Does 444 31ST AVE N offer parking?
Yes, 444 31ST AVE N offers parking.
Does 444 31ST AVE N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 444 31ST AVE N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 444 31ST AVE N have a pool?
No, 444 31ST AVE N does not have a pool.
Does 444 31ST AVE N have accessible units?
No, 444 31ST AVE N does not have accessible units.
Does 444 31ST AVE N have units with dishwashers?
No, 444 31ST AVE N does not have units with dishwashers.
